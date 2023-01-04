Ex-Niger Delta militants endorse Atiku for President





By Akpokona Omafuaire, WARRI

FORMER militant leaders from the Niger Delta region yesterday after a brainstorming session endorsed the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the 2023 general election.

The endorsement of Atiku by the group was contained in a communique signed by Gen. Josiah Oyakonghan a.k.a Commander Oyimi, Chairman (MADND), Sokere Ekpos, Secretary General (MADND) and Freeborn Ochuko alias Pressure, PRO (MADND) in Warri, Delta State.

The strategic meeting culminating in the endorsement was held by members of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Dreams of Niger Deltans (MADND) and Former Warlords of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND).

The Communique read in part, "In our meeting, held today, 3rd of January, 2023, as an executive and members of the Movement for the Actualisation of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper