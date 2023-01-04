Let’s join hands to rebuild Nigeria, Diri, Obaseki urge G5 Governors





Delta Governor, and PDP Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (left); his wife, Dame Edith Okowa (2nd right) with the Governor of Edo, Mr Godwin Obaseki (right) and his wife, Betsy( 2nd left) shortly after a meeting of the two Governors and their Bayelsa counterpart in Owa-Alero, Ika North East on Tuesday.

Bayelsa Governor, Douye Diri and his Edo counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday, called on the G5 Governors of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join hands with the party in its rescue mission to rebuild the country.

The governors made the call in an interview with journalists shortly after a courtesy visit to the PDP Vice-Presidential Candidate and Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, at his home in Owa-Alero, Ika North-East Area of the state.

According to them, the PDP has not foreclosed speaking with the G5 governors because we want a strong and united party that will rekindle the hope of Nigerians.

They said that their brother…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper