NDDC Board: Give us breathing space to do our job, Onochie tells Nigerians

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The new Chairperson of the Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Governing Board, Ms Lauretta Onochie, has charged Nigerians to give her and other members of the board a breathing space for their job.

Onochie gave the charge while delivering her acceptance speech shortly after the Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Chief Umana Okon Umana inaugurated the 7th Governing Board of the NDDC in Abuja on Wednesday.

She said, “Since its establishment by the NDDC Act, the Commission has received a lot of flack from all and sundry.

“Consequently, the board will be looking to review also, in addition to all the guidelines issued by the Honourable Minister, will be looking to review the existing policies and guidelines to enable us to have a clear sight as we hit the ground running.

