Our track records more than Obi’s – NNPP’s Idahosa





Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso

Vice presidential candidate, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Bishop Isaac Idahosa, said the track record of his principal, Rabiu Kwankwaso outnumbered that of the Labour Party LP counterpart, Peter Obi.

Idahosa stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

Read also: Presidency: Clark, Ortom endorse Peter Obi

His comment comes on the heel of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi in a six-page open letter.

Kwankwaso had served as Minister of Defence between 2003 and 2007, during the second term of the Obasanjo administration.

The cleric said the NNPP has received a number of endorsements but is keeping them close to the vest.

He said, “If I mention to you a few that have endorsed us, you will marvel, and over time, you will begin to see the manifestations of all I’ve been saying. We’ve been doing a whole lot. Peter Obi is endorsed based on what the elder statesman, former…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper