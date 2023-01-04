PCC, UNILAG collaborate to review maritime laws





….Maritime industry worth N77trn

By Godwin Oritse & Providence Adeyinka

IN a bid to create a synergy amongst maritime institutions, the Port Consultative Council of Nigeria, PCCN, and the University of Lagos, UNILAG, have commenced moves to review conflicting laws establishing some maritime institutions in Nigeria.

Speaking at a book presentation by PCCN to the management of the University, Chairman of the Council, Otunba Kunle Folarin, said that there are conflicting laws setting up some agencies in Nigeria that there is a need to reviewed so that these agencies do not usurp the functions of each other.

He stated: “There are conflicts in the laws. If you take the Nigerian Shippers’ Council Act with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA’s Act, you will see the conflicting areas and we know why that happened but that is not for today.

“Secondly, the world is moving on; are we indeed careful of climate change; are we thinking…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper