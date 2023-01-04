Peter Obi is my brother, I know his capacity – Ngige 





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi as his brother, saying he (Ngige) knows his capacity of leadership.

Ngige stated this on Tuesday, at his hometown, Alor, Idemili South local government area, Anambra State, during the annual distribution of Christmas largesse by his Chris Ngige Foundation to APC members, the indigent, widows and aged persons.

He said, “Peter Obi of Labour Party is my brother, his Local Government is next to mine here my successor and everything. I know him too well.I know his capacity.”

The minister advised Nigerians to vote for the right candidate who should be able to work for them after a critical evaluation of their manifestos and antecedents.

Nigige, however, tackled former President Olusegun Obasanjo for criticising the administration of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper