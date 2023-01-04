Peter Obi’s Endorsement: It’ll be 11th wonder if Tinubu fails to win – Keyamo





.

*Says Obasanjo, Clark, Adebanjo said worst than this in 2019

By Olayinka Ajayi

The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said it would be an eleventh wonder if Asiwaju Bola Tinubu fails to win the forthcoming Presidential elections.

Keyamo who said the APC is excited about the Labour Party Presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi’s endorsement by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Edwin Clark.

He noted that Obi’s endorsement has no effect on the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on Channels Television, ‘Politics Today’ keyamo said the worst things was said by Obasanjo, Adebanjo and Chief Edwin Clark to disparage the APC in 2019, but 15 million voters ignored them.

“We are excited by their endorsement but I can assure you the Labour Party will not win. Also anywhere the G-5 consensus governors goes is a win-win for the APC….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper