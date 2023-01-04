Presidency: Clark, Ortom endorse Peter Obi





Governor Samuel Ortom, Peter Obi and Chief Edwin Clark

By Henry Umoru, Omeiza Ajayi, John Alechenu & Peter Duru, ABUJA

FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, and Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, have endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, for next month’s election.

Coming two days after former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi, the elder statesman said with the former Anambra State governor as president, the country would be more united.

Clark spoke as Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, who is one of the five aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governors, okayed Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi, saying the LP presidential standard bearer was the right choice for Nigeria.

This was as the All Progressives Congress, Presidential Campaign Council, APC PCC, said Clark’s backing of Obi had no effect on its candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Why I endorsed Obi…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper