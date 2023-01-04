Tinubu’s baggage responsible for Buhari’s absence from APC campaign — PDP





.

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign has said the integrity deficit of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, is responsible for the continued absence of President Muhammadu Buhari from the APC campaign.

The spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in a statement in Abuja, late on Wednesday.

He noted that Tinubu was the least qualified person to campaign using integrity as a tool because he is deficient in that score.

Also Read

Labour Party mocks Tinubu, Atiku, others over OBJ’s endorsement

MBF to Buhari: Finish strong, bequeath credible polls to Nigerians

Ologbondiyan explained that Tinubu attracts only mockery for the APC for venturing to speak on the issue of integrity, saying, “his total lack of integrity has forced President Muhammadu Buhari to stay away from his (Tinubu’s) presidential campaign.“

The PDP Campaign Spokesman said…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper