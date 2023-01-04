US House adjourns without Speaker as Republican McCarthy loses





US House of Representatives

By Biodun Busari

The United States House of Representatives adjourned without a Speaker on Tuesday night, following the failure of Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to secure the majority of votes required.

The incident became a political drama for the first time since 1923 they had failed to choose a leader after a first round vote.

According to BBC, the commencement of a new Congress was supposed to be a victory stage for the Republican Party as it took control of the lower chamber following November’s elections.

It was, however, a reversal of what was expected as McCarthy faced a revolt from within his own ranks and made history for all the wrong reasons.

The California congressman has lost three consecutive votes for Speaker so far, and it is uncertain what his path to victory could be when the House returns today to try all over again. They will keep voting…





