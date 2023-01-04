Youths to Obasanjo: You can’t tell us who to vote in 2023





.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Nigerian youths who converged on Abeokuta, Ogun State in large numbers for a National Summit have described the endorsement of Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi by former President Olusegun Obasanjo as personal, saying he cannot dictate to them who to vote for in the forthcoming general election.

Speaking at the National Youth Summit, National Director General of APC Professionals Council, Seyi Bamigbade, said Nigeria’s democracy has gone beyond a stage where one person single-handedly determines who becomes the leader, saying the former president cannot play god.

While stating that the endorsement of Obi by Obasanjo will not affect the margin of the victory of the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, who he said will secure a landslide victory at the polls next month.

Also Read

Peter Obi: Obasanjo wants to impose Adolf Hitler on Nigerians – Fani-Kayode

Bamigbade accused the former of expressing frustration over his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper