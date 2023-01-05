2023: Highest spender will win, not best candidate – Afe Babalola





Foremost legal luminary, Afe Babalola said the Nigeria’s forthcoming presidential election slated for February 25 will be won by the highest spender and not the best candidates among the contenders.

Babalola stated this at a media briefing in Ado Ekiti on Thursday.

He expressed worry that the 2023 general elections will be conducted under the 1999 constitution against his advice, saying the poll will only reproduce those, who have brought Nigeria to a sordid state.

He said, “It is not who can make a difference that will win this election, I repeat, it is not the person who has all it takes – age, health, education, and patriotism, that will win the election; the winner of this election I can bet it, is going to be the person who has made money in this country.

“It is the person who has the money that will win,” the legal icon added.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper