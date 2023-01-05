Attack on convoy , Tambuwal vow to prosecute perpetrators





By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sokoto state All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it’s evident that, the People’s Democratic Party PDP in the state has breached agreements between political parties with recent political developments in the state where the APC gubernatorial candidate Alhaji Ahamed Aliyu was physically twice attacked by Thugs sponsored by Alhaji Abdullahi Maigwandu

the state commissioner for local government.

The state APC chairman Alhaji Isah Sadeeq Achida stated this at a news conference held today at the party secretariat in Sokoto.

He said, the All Progressives Congress is all out to defeat the PDP led administration in the state, as the party has failed the electorates and entire people of Sokoto state in their eight years of maladministration.

” We commended the efforts made by security agencies, for bringing political leaders together, to sign a peace deal, so as to ensure peaceful conduct of campaigns and elections”

“The convoy of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper