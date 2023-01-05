Edo emerges only state in S’South with zero building collapse in 2022





By Gabriel Enogholase, BENIN

Building Collapse Prevention Guild, BCPG, has announced Edo State as the state in the South-South geopolitical zone with zero building collapse in 2022. This is as contained in its 2020 report.

According to the report, no fewer than 61 buildings collapsed across the country in 2022, with Lagos State topping with 20 incidents.

The report noted that Lagos was closely followed by Kano, Anambra, Delta, Jigawa and Oyo states with seven, five, four, four and three records of 20 incidents for the year 2022.

Responding to the BCPG 2022 report, Isoken Omo, the Edo State Ministry of Physical Planning, Housing, Urban and Regional Development, sad the impressive feat was attributed to the state’s strict adherence to building regulations and the efforts by the ministry to ensure that all construction projects are up to code.

According to her, the ministry has been working closely with construction companies, developers, and contractors to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper