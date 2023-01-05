Election: Nine Akwa Ibom guber candidates sign peace accord





*PDP, YPP candidates absent

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

A total of nine governorship candidates of political parties in Akwa Ibom state yesterday signed a Peace accord before the state Council of Elders, ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

They signed the peace accord yesterday shortly after discussing their programme of action for the state and why they want to be elected as governor, as well as interacting with the Council of Elders, at the main auditorium of the E-library, IBB Way, Uyo, the venue of the event.

Those who signed the peace Accord were Mr Iboro Otu of the African Action Congress (AAC ) Arc. Ezekiel Nya-etok of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ekere Essien of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and Obong Ita Ekpo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Others were Senator John James Akpanudoedehe of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Mr, Akan Ekpeyong of the Boot Party (BP) Ime Koffi of Accord Party (AP) and Nsikak Thomas of Zenith Labour…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper