



The aggrieved five governors of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, otherwise known as G5 have arrived at the ancient Mapo Hall in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital for the flag-off of the re-election campaign of one of their members, Seyi Makinde.

Other members of the G5 led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers State are Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; Benue State, Samuel Ortom and Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The G5 arrived at the venue of the campaign flag-off at exactly 1 pm.

As the governors arrived, party loyalists from all the 33 Local Government Areas of the state, thronged the major roads leading to Mapo Hall, as security operatives made frantic efforts to control the crowd.

Details later…

The post G5 govs storm Oyo for Makinde’s campaign appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper