I don’t need endorsement of those who’ve ruined Nigeria – Sowore





Sowore

By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has said he does not rely on the endorsement of those who have destroyed Nigeria to win this year’s presidential election.

Sowore made this assertion during an interview he had with Arise TV on Thursday morning.

The AAC standard bearer was reacting to the recent endorsement of the Labour Party’s presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Sowore said he preferred the coalition and endorsement of the Nigerian people to that of certain political leaders in the country.

“I’m interested in alliances. People can endorse without having to denigrate themselves,” Sowore said.

“But, my own point is this: I don’t need the endorsement of people who have ruined Nigeria. I’m very clear about that.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper