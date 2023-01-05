Illegal investment schemes’ proliferation worries SEC





By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, has expressed concern over what it describes as the “persistent proliferation of operators running illegal investment schemes” in the country.

The Director General of the SEC Mr. Lamido Yuguda in a statement in Abuja yesterday however assured the public of a renewed onslaught against promoters of such schemes.

Yuguda disclosed that last year alone, the Commission sealed off the offices of four such illegal operators that had defrauded innocent citizens of billions of naira and assured that the Commission would continue its enforcement actions to ensure that such illegal entities are not allowed to operate.

“The SEC has been fighting a serious war against Ponzi schemes, we have been alerting people. We have said that investors should only deal with registered operators that have the registration of the Commission, we have their list on the SEC website and we have always said that if you go to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper