Jack Butland set for medicals ahead of loan move to Man United





Crystal Palace goalkeeper, Jack Butland is set to undergo medicals ahead of a loan move to Manchester United.

According to reports, the goalkeeper will have a medical at United’s Aon Training Facility at Carrington on Thursday as he gets set to complete a loan deal from Crystal Palace that will last until the end of the season.

Butland is expected to act as deputy to David de Gea, with Tom Heaton the third-choice keeper.

Previous loanee backup, Martin Dubravka, was recalled by Newcastle United this week.

The Athletic reports that “Butland has six months left on his Palace deal, although the club have the option to extend his contract for a further year.

“Butland came under consideration at United last summer before Dubravka joined. He also has a house in the Manchester area from his time at Stoke City.

“United had considered recalling Dean Henderson from his loan at Nottingham Forest, but it is felt the 25-year-old is best served staying at the City…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper