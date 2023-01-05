N’Delta youth hails court over judgment vindicating INEC boss





By Gabriel Ewepu

NIGER Delta youth under the auspices of Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, Thursday, hailed a Federal High Court judgment sitting in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, vindicating the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, over false asset declaration.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, NDYC, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, where they described the judgment as victory for the principle of fairness and justice.

The statement also pointed that the decision by Justice Hassan sends a strong message to security agencies that “they must adhere to the rule of law and not overstep their bounds in their pursuit of investigations. It is crucial that these agencies act within the parameters set forth by the law and respect the rights of individuals.”

In a judgment by Justice M. A. Hassan of the Federal High Court in the Federal Cpaital Territory, Abuja, found that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper