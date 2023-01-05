Oyetola inaugurates APC’s PCC in Osun, Aregbesola names missing





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress, APC’s, presidential campaign in Osun state, the former State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has inaugurated the campaign committee in the state.

This is as the name of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola is not on the 85-man list committee while some associates, like Najeem Salam, and Lowo Adebiyi were included in the campaign team.

Speaking while inaugurating the team at the Tinubu-Shettima campaign office in Osogbo on Thursday, Oyetola disclosed that the APC presidential hopeful Bola Tinubu is not just a problem solver but a genius who fits the present Nigerian challenges.

“We have a task at hand, which is to mobilise support and deliver success for our presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As members and stakeholders who have resolved to work for the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Alhaji Kashim Shettima and other candidates of our great party, the APC at the February and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper