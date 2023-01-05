PDP v APC: Appeal Court orders substituted service on Akume, 11 others





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Court of Appeal sitting in Makurdi has granted an application for substituted service of the notice of appeal, record of appeal and appellant’s brief of argument

on Mrs. Regina Akume, Dickson Tarkighir and Solomon Wombo, in Appeal number CA/MK/PE/15/2022 pending before the court.

Others affected by the order is Arc. Asema Achado, Lady Blessing Onuh, Sesoo Gboko, David Ogewu, Adama Adama and 4 others.

The three-member panel led by Justice Mohammed Danjuma gave the order while ruling on an ex-parte application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and 11 others through their counsel, Mr. Douglas Pepe, a Senior Advocate.

The appellate court ordered that the processes be served on the affected respondents through the Secretary, Legal Adviser, Publicity Secretary or any other official, agents or employee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Benue State chapter at the State headquarters of the party located at No. 75 J.S Tarka Way,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper