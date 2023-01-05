Polls: Omo-Agege meets Buhari, says ‘Delta ripe for taking’





The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Thursday, dismissed the notion of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) firm grip on the state.

He told journalists after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja that “Delta is very ripe for the taking” adding that it was a misconception to tag Delta, as a PDP state.

“That is a very serious misconception to tag Delta State, as a PDP state. Delta is very ripe for the taking.

”We’re determined to achieve this; we’ve been going around each local government, ward by ward, making the case; drawing the attention of the people of the state to the misgovernance and lack of performance on the part of not just Okowa but the PDP led administration in the past 14 years.

“The message to people is resonating; we’ve been able to make the case to them that Delta State is supposedly a very, very rich state.

“And indeed a very rich state…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper