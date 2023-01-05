Polls: Udom appeals for steadfast, support for PDP





*Presents New Buses to LG chapters

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

AS Nigeria’s general election draws closer, Chairman of People’s Democratic Party ,PDP, Presidential Campaign Council, and governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has appealed for continous support for the party to ensure its victory at the polls.

Emmanuel made the appeal on Wednesday, during his New year visit to the state Chapter of the party at the Party Secretariat Complex, Atan Offot, Uyo.

He appreciated party stakeholders, officers

and supporters to remain steadfast, and loyal to the party, and to continue to work towards the victory of all candidates of the party during the elections.

He emphasised that there was need for the party to take over power at the center of government in order to attract developments to the state.

His words: “I thank all the party officers who made this possible. it is our tradition every year to meet, and I want to assure the party that even after my tenure I can…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper