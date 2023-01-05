R. Kelly’s alleged force-feeding faeces ritual revealed in docuseries





R. Kelly

By Biodun Busari

A documentary series on American superstar, R. Kelly, ‘Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter’ has revealed more trauma suffered by his victims.

The Final Chapter premiered on Monday and Tuesday nights and explored R. Kelly’s abuse of Azriel Clary, who was a witness against his racketeering and sex trafficking trial in 2021, according to HipHopdx.

Clary, in 2020, accused the incarcerated singer of forcing her to eat her own faeces saying it was a disgusting act he forced girls to make as a ritual to prove their loyalty.

The episodes recorded the following trials and the whole fallout that transpired against the embattled singer following the first part of allegations from the series premiere in 2019.

It also…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper