‘We sold her legs for N30,000; heart, N50,000’ – Eight confess to murder in Ogun





The suspects

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Eight suspects, including a couple, are currently explaining to the Police in Ogun State how they lured, killed, butchered and sold the body the parts and organs of a female friend.

They told the Police that after killing her, they cut off the head, legs and the two hands, which they sold to ready buyers.

“We sold the legs for N30,000, while the heart was sold for N50,000 to Akeem Bello,” they told the Police.

They also drained her blood into a container.

However, the person that bought the head is still at large.

Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun and Salawa Oyenusi Ajalorun are the couple involved in the kidnapping, killing and dismembering of 26-year-old mother of two, Oyindamola Adeyemi.

The other suspects are Lukman Oladele, Kayode Ibrahim, Bello Akeem, Alebiosu Adebayo, Fatai Rasheed and Fatai Jimoh.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper