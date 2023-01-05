We’ve been borrowing to fund petrol subsidy — Finance Minister





.

…Says subsidy unsustainable

…To engage NASS on N22.7 trn CBN Ways & Means securitization

…Awaiting Stamp Duty investigations

…As INEC gets N173bn for elections

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chie, ABUJA

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said yesterday that the Federal Government was borrowing money to fund petrol subsidies, insisting that the subsidy regime had become totally unsustainable.

Ahmed, who disclosed this at the public presentation of details of the 2023 budget in Abuja, stated: “Fuel subsidy cost was a very high one; We have been funding it from borrowing.”

According to her, petrol subsidy will “remain up to mid-2023 based on the 18-month extension announced early 2022. In this regard, only N3.36 trillion has been provided for the PMS subsidy.”

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had announced plans to end subsidy from July 2022 but changed its position when faced with threats of nationwide…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper