Why Buhari couldn’t remove fuel subsidy – Femi Adesina





Femi Adesina (Photo: Channels Television)

By Miftaudeen Raji

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has justified the reason his principal could not remove fuel subsidy.

Adesina, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

Read also: We’ve been borrowing to fund petrol subsidy — Finance Minister

Recall that the Buhari government since its inception could not remove subsidy until now even after describing it as a fraud.

Adesina said, “Each time there is an effort to fight the fraud in the subsidy regime, you have to contend with labour, you have to contend with the people. The government needed to weigh its options because of the social consequences in it.”

Buhari, during his campaigning ahead of the 2015 presidential election, had queried the justification behind retaining fuel subsidy.

But, seven years after, the Buhari administration announced that subsidy removal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper