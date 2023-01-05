Xmas Day murder: Why Omobolanle Raheem must not die in vain —Stakeholders





In this piece, Vanguard Law and Human Rights flashes back to September 1, 2002, when unknown gunmen murdered, in the most horrendous manner, a former NBA chief, Barnabas Igwe and his pregnant wife and lawyer, Amaka while on a visit to a family friend in Onitsha, South East Nigeria, compares the 2002 killing of the couple with the December 25, 2022 murder of a 41-year old property lawyer who was also pregnant with twins in Ajah, South West Nigeria, surveys stakeholders views on the issue and argues that, unlike the slain Igwes who are yet to get justice 20 years after following the inability of the police to track the real murderers, the Nigerian government has no excuse in scapegoating the murderer of Omobolanle Raheem, having known him if it must arrest similar occurrence.

By Ise-Oluwa Ige

Background

About 20 years ago, a ring of unknown hitmen trailed and murdered, in the most horrendous manner, a former Chairman of the Onitsha chapter of the Nigerian Bar…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper