Youths besiege Makurdi INEC office for their PVCs





….the exercise is seamless despite crowd – Public Affairs Officer

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Large crowd of prospective voters made of youths Thursday besieged the Makurdi headquarters office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to collect their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, ahead of the coming 2023 polls

The youths turned out in their numbers to collect the cards at the headquaters in order to beat the deadline of Thursday January 5, 2023 after which the collection points would be moved to the Council Ward Headquarters by the electoral body.

Despite the large turn-out, officials of the commission who were on ground to attend to the crowd also ensured that the process went orderly without incidents.

Speaking on the development, the Public Affairs Officer of the Commission in Benue state, Mr. Terkaa Andyer noted that the large turn-out of young adults and youths to collect their PVCs was encouraging and a clear indication that Nigerians want to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper