2023: Nigerian youths’ ll be made job creators, not seekers — Tinubu





By Ezra Ukanwa

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has promised that if granted the chance to rule the nation, the Nigerian youths will be made to play critical roles in steering the affairs of his administration.

Tinubu specifically said he would turn Nigerian youths into job creators rather than job seekers, primarily through infrastructural development that would provide them access to all economic sectors.

The APC Presidential Candidate, who spoke at the Tinubu-Shettima National Youth Town Hall Meeting, held in Abuja on Friday, noted that he would also invest in the electricity sector to power small and medium-scale businesses.

While commending Nigerian youths for their resilience, Tinubu described them as a source of inspiration, stressing that if he emerges as President, he would create opportunities for them to thrive.

“There is no single sub-sector of our population that is more important than you, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper