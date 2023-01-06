Actress Uche Ogbodo ties knot with lover





By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has tied the knot with her partner, Bobby Maris.

Recall that the actress ended her eight-year marriage to Apo Arthur which resulted in the birth of their first daughter.

However, due to her significant pregnancy with their first daughter at the time, the actress claimed that the marriage was predicated on lies but was unable to provide specific examples.

Uche shared details from her wedding in an Instagram post on Thursday, where she reintroduced herself as “Mrs. Bobby Florentus Ugwoegbu.”

“Already Mrs. Bobby Florentus Ugwoegbu but had to be double sure. Congratulations are in order. Pictures and videos coming soon,” she wrote.

In the other post on her Instagram story, the couples were seen dancing with friends present at the traditional wedding ceremony.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper