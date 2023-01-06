Breaking: Buhari begins campaign for Tinubu, to attend grand finale in Lagos





File image.

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is now set to fully participate in the last lap of the presidential campaign of his ruling All Progressives Congress APC, having flagged off the electioneering in Jos, Plateau state last November.

Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council,Mr Festus Keyamo SAN announced this in a terse statement accompanying the party’s revised campaign schedule issued Friday in Abuja.

Keyamo who is also the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, disclosed that the president is billed to lead the campaign train in at least 10 states of the Federation while also attending the grand finale in Lagos.

He said; “The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress announces that in its revised Campaign Timetable just released, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has shown further personal commitment to the cause of the All Progressives Congress and its…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper