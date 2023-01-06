Buhari mourns boat mishap victims in Kebbi





President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Government and people of Kebbi State over loss of many lives, following the capsizing of a boat conveying farmers.

In a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja, Buhari condoled with families who lost loved ones in the accident.

He urged more prayers for the rescued persons that were still undergoing medical examinations and treatment.

Buhari commended the efforts of rescue workers who worked for days searching for the missing persons.

He, however, called on stakeholders to pay more attention to proper regulation of transportation by boats, especially in rural areas.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would receive the souls of the departed. (NAN)

Source: Vanguard Newspaper