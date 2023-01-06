FG to transfer 613 rehabilitated repentant terrorists to states





Stakeholders at the fifth Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC) Stakeholders’ Meeting in Abuja on Thursday

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor says 613 rehabilitated low-risk repentant terrorists will be transferred to their state governments for reintegration into society.

Irabor made the disclosure during the fifth Stakeholders’ Meeting of Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC), on Thursday in Abuja.

Represented by the Chief of Defence Training and Operation, Maj.-Gen. Adeyemi Yekini, the CDS said the 613 clients are currently undergoing deradicalization and rehabilitation handled by the OPSC.

He said that the meeting would exhaustively discuss the Deradicalization, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) Programme ahead of the transfer of the rehabilitated clients to their state governments.

Irabor said the OPSC was established by President Muhammadu Buhari in September 2015 as a window for willing and repentant terrorists to lay down their arms and undergo a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper