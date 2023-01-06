Indebtedness to EKEDC hits 116bn, targets 20hrs daily power supply





Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC)

By Ediri Ejoh

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC, has said the company is being owed over N116 billion as at December 2022, even as it targets 20 hours uninterrupted daily electricity supply to its customers in 2023.

Speaking to the media yesterday, the Managing Director of EKEDC, Dr Tinuade Sanda, lamented that the spate of vandalism and theft is increasingly worrisome, adding that as at December 2022, vandalism in the company’s network rose to N2.5 billion and with the estimated cost of cables today, should be over N5 billion.

“Debts alone from Ministries, Departments & Agencies, MDAs, is about N40 billion, while the total debts owed our company is over N116 billion,” she said.

Sanda added that efforts are ongoing towards the completion of the installation of transformers within the communities, and hinted on improved metering for the consumers, assuring continued fixing of tripping…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper