Int’l standards used in new Naira production – MINT





By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigerian Security Printing and Minting (NSPM) Plc also called MINT, Friday, allayed fears over the quality of the redesigned Naira notes, saying that best international best practice was followed in their production.

In a statement, the Managing Director, Mr.Ahmed Halilu, admitted that the new Naira notes losing their colours when rubbed on white surfaces oes not indicate poor quality of the notes.

According to him, “international practices have been deployed in the production of our national symbol, the Naira, and we shall continue to ensure that it meets international standards”.

Mr. Halilu said the new Naira notes “leave traces of intaglio inks when rubbed on plain white surfaces”.

He explained further: “the new Naira notes are of the same substrates and passed through the same printing processes and finishing procedures” as the old notes they are about to replace.”

He insisted that as such the new notes were, therefore,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper