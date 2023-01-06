Journalist arrested, more than 80 media workers detained in Iran





The head of the political editorial department at the reformist newspaper Etemad has been arrested in Iran, the paper reported on Friday, citing his wife.

Mehdi Beyk was arrested on Thursday and his mobile phone and notebook confiscated.

In recent weeks, numerous Iranian journalists have been detained as part of a wave of arrests.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists in New York, more than 80 media workers have already been arrested. The possibilities for reporting are massively restricted in the country.

Iran’s political leadership has been under enormous pressure since nationwide protests broke out in mid-September.

Triggered by the death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody, Tehran has plunged into its worst political crisis in decades.

The 22-year-old had been arrested more than three months ago for violating strict Islamic dress codes relating to her hijab.

Some female journalists are being held in the notorious Evin…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper