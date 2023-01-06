Kizz Daniel drops new hit – Rich Till I Die





Afro classic pioneer, Kizz Daniel, is at it again to spin and thrill music enthusiasts with electrifying hits back-to-back.

Once again, his creative energy and incredible tunnel vision have come to play this year as he drops another banger hit alongside visuals for his highly anticipated single, Rich Till I Die (RTID).

Produced by Reward Beatz and Co-produced by Blaise Beatz, the single is a perfect reflection of hard work, diligence, resilience, and a summation of his musical journey so far.

This sumptuous musical cocktail has the well-made and gifted artiste in a state of thankfulness, especially visible through lyrics that are enshrined in proverbs and wise sayings throughout a delicious sound whose chorus is nothing short of a prayer.

Breathing life into this Afropop poster tune, sensational video director, TG Omori stamped his signature on the RTID visuals. This showcased depth and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper