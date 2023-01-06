Obi tasks Nigerians on PVC collection





By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has urged Nigerians especially his teeming supporters to go out and collect their Permanent Voters Cards in order to be eligible to vote next month.

The Labour Party candidate made the appeal in a special broadcast he made via the social media, which was viewed on Friday.

He said Nigerian youths as well as elders must endeavor to collect their PVCs because it would be impossible for them to cast their votes for their preferred candidates without it.

According to him, the changes they desire to see in their nation begins with the choice of the right set of leaders.

This, he said, can only be possible in a democratic setting such as ours when citizens perform their civic duties through voting and ensuring that their votes counts.

Obi said, “This is a critical and existential election for Nigeria and all of us must endeavor to vote and we can only vote if we have our PVC.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper