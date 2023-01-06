



Prince Harry

By Biodun Busari

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry says he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan during his time as an Apache helicopter pilot.

Harry served first as a forward air controller in air attacks from 2007 and 2008, and later flew the attack helicopter between 2012 and 2013.

The 38-year-old Royal spare made this known in his forthcoming autobiography ‘Spare’ according to the United Kingdom’s media on Friday.

According to Harry, there were six missions he undertook as a pilot that led to “taking human lives”, the Daily Telegraph reported.

He further revealed that he was neither proud nor ashamed of the action. He also described eliminating the targets as like removing “chess pieces” from a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper