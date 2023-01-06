Prince Harry says his brother, Prince William physically attacked him





By Biodun Busari

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has alleged that his elder brother, Prince William of Wales, physically assaulted him.

Harry made this known in his highly-anticipated upcoming autobiography “Spare” according to Guardian UK on Thursday.

The Royal spare, Harry said the Royal heir, William, grabbed him by the collar and threw him to the floor during a fiery argument over his wife Meghan Markle.

The Prince of Sussex said the argument occurred in 2019 in which his brother physically “attacked” him.

In an excerpt obtained from the book that will be made public on January 10, Harry recalled that the attack left him with noticeable injuries, including scrapes and bruises.

The argument allegedly broke out at his London…





