Protest in Benue over deplorable state of Oju-Otukpo Federal Highway





Some of the protesters

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Irked by the sorry state of the Oju-Otukpo Federal Highway, the Igede speaking people of Benue state, Friday, staged a peaceful protest in the area to draw the attention of the authorities to their plight.

The angry protesters made of market women, youths, members of the civil society and others, took over the failed road bearing placards some of which read, “Igede people are also Nigerians”, “Oju-Otukpo road is a death trap”, “Democracy has failed us”, “they use us for elections and abandon us,” among others.

One of the Conveners of the protest, Fidelia Ogah who could not hold back tears as she addressed the crowd said “we are here to pass a message to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and all our leaders to treat us the Igede people as Nigerians and not as people from another planet.

“There is no motorable road in Igede land. Our farmers cannot move their yield to the city because of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper