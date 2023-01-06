Salesforce lays off staff like Meta, Amazon, Twitter   





Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff

By Biodun Busari

American cloud-based software company, Salesforce Inc. has announced to lay off 10% of its workers this year, according to Bloomberg.

The tech firm’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Marc Benioff told the employees on Wednesday, adding that the company had hired “too many people.”

The announcement made Salesforce the latest tech company to embark on cutting off jobs in the developed world as economic experts forecast a recession in 2023.

In November 2022, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram relieved more than 11,000 employees of their jobs.

In the same vein, Amazon said it would cut 10,000 jobs while Twitter revealed it planned to cut about 3,700 jobs as well.

