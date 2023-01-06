Some APC govs, senators working for Atiku — PDP-PCC





•Nasarawa gov dismisses claim

•Says Northern APC govs strongly behind Tinubu

By David Odama

Spokesman of Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, insisted yesterday that his principal and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has the best chance to win next month’s election, saying some governors and senators elected on the platform of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the north were quietly working for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate.

His claim was, however, dismissed by Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, who said APC governors, especially those in the north, were solidly behind the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

But speaking in an interview on Arise Television yesterday, Bwala said: ”11 northern APC governors and I think 35 to 37 senators are quietly working for Atiku.

”If you noticed lately, at APC presidential…





