Tinubu, ‘Political General’ we are learning from – Yahaya Bello

The Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, Friday described the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a political general.

A general is an officer of high rank in the military. During the APC National Youth Town Hall, organized by the party in Abuja, Bello assured Tinubu of victory in the forthcoming February election.

He noted that Tinubu is a general that every politicians learn from. Bello advised Tinubu not to be perturbed, noting that Nigerian youths are solidly behind his mandate.

“Don’t trouble yourself sir. Nigeria youths asked me to tell you that you have won the election”.

Bello noted that good product does not need to be marketed, saying that Jagaban is a good product.

“You are a product that has marketed yourself. A product that is good, does not need to be marketed again. God will take away every obstacle that will hinder your victory.”

