TUC fumes over contradictory stance of politicians on petrol importation





By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, has expressed sadness over Nigeria’s continued importation of petroleum products, urging the government to make petrol available for Nigerians.

In a statement, the body said “The TUC rejects the clamour by some politicians and political office holders to continue the importation of petroleum products at prohibitive costs while simultaneously, campaigning and making moves to stop fuel subsidy. “Politicians who love Nigerians would first return the country to local refining thereby creating mass jobs and making the products cheap, accessible, and available before contemplating the removal of fuel subsidy”.

On privatization, the umbrella body for senior workers in the country said “Irrespective of the nomenclature given or the deceptive garb of efficiency, our experience as a people, shows that privatization is the mere transfer of public wealth into private hands. The example of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper