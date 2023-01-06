Why fuel crisis persists — NNPCL, NMDPRA explain





By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, and the Nigeria MidStream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, have explained that the nation is facing a petroleum crisis because of distribution challenges faced by the marketers.

The bodies also explained that the hike in the price of PMS was following the current exchange of N452 to a dollar, adding that the landing price of the product was at N350 per litre.

The Group Managing Director of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, and the Chief Executive, Nigeria MidStream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed, spoke in Port Harcourt yesterday when the Minister of Petroleum, State, Hon Timipri Sylver, visited the Armed Forces formations in the state on the ongoing fight against oil theft.

Speaking, Kyari stated that the sector is not having supply problems but rather a distribution challenge, adding that there was enough production in the country.

He said the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper