Again, FG suspends work on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway





Ongoing construction on Lagos-Ibadan-Expressway

The Federal Government on Friday ordered temporary suspension of construction works on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, to make traveling experience easier for holiday makers returning to their destinations after the festive season.

Recall that Julius Berger returned to site on Tuesday after leaving in December 2022, to continue construction works between the popular Long Bridge and Kara bus stop on the Lagos-bound carriageway.

The contractors’ return to site and the resultant gridlock in the axis saw commuters groaning on the highway on Thursday.

This led the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Umar Bakare, to suspend work and supervise the removal of crash barriers on the highway on the Kara Section on Friday.

Bakare told newsmen after re-opening Section One of the highway to traffic that the measure was to give opportunity for those returning from end of year holiday to have better motoring experience.

He…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper