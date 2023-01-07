Cardinal Onaiyekan says Nigeria’s 2023 election won’t be business as usual





His Grace, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, has cautioned politicians against any attempt to rig the forthcoming general elections.

“With the current yearnings of the people for a better country, the election will no longer be business as usual,” Onaiyekan said on Saturday during the celebration of his 40th anniversary as Bishop, at the Holy Trinity Church, Maitama, Abuja.

“As regards to the results of the elections, politicians should desist from any form of manipulations to their favour if not voted for.

“All those who are planing to play games and scheme to rig in order to frustrate the desire of the decision of the people as regards the results of the elections, should desists from such.

“All of them whether they are in government or not; they should desist from rigging or causing violence, they should not do it, they should allow this election to run in a free and fair way,” he noted.

He assured that he has no…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper